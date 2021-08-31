BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 10,690 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

