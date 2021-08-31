BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 23,888 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,043,000 after acquiring an additional 334,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

