BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Holdings Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

