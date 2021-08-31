Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$11,316.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,209,810.04.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,438. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$162.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

