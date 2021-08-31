Boolberry (BBR) Hits Market Cap of $25,777.01

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Boolberry has a market cap of $25,777.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boolberry has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Boolberry

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

