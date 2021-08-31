Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in August

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 29th total of 846,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,758.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRLXF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

