Boson Protocol (BOSON) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.60 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.68 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,836,589 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.