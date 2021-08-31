Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.2 days.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$41.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

