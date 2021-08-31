Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.19

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 9466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of research firms have commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

