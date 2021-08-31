Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BAK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 19,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,189. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.