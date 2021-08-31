Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,883,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

