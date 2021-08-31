Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.29. 20,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,664,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,056,972 shares of company stock worth $36,026,568.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,418,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

