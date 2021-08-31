Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 454 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,074 shares of company stock valued at $37,149,919 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $301.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

