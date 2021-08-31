Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,407 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 16.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

