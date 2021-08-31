Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.