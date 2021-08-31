Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.