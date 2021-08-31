Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

