Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

AMN opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

