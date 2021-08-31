Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.92.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Brinker International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.