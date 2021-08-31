Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cincinnati Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $127,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $497.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.59 and its 200-day moving average is $469.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.