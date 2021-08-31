Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $8.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.97 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,613,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,347,086. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

