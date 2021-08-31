Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will report ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.41). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,605. Riskified has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.