Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

