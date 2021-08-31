Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.17 Million

Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $178.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $130.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. 180,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,955. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.