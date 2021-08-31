Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.75. Viad reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $874.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

