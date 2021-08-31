Brokerages Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,612. CohBar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

