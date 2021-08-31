Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $11.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the lowest is $10.01 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $42.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $45.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 10,422,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

