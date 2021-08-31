Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

KTRA remained flat at $$1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,381. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

