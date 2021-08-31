Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report sales of $466.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

MCFE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.88. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in McAfee by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the second quarter worth $909,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 1,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.