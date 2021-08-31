Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $406.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 393,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

