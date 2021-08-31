Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.45 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $406.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 393,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.