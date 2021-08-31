Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$39.79

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,601. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.01.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

