Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $84.50

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.06 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

