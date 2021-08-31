Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Target Price at $96.92

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

