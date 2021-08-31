Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $65.57

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,855. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

