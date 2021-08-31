Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 24th

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

