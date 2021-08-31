Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $28,525,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

