BTIG Research Boosts The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $47.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

