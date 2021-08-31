BTIG Research Lowers Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) to Neutral

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

TLIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of TLIS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 34,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,937. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

