Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,000 shares of company stock worth $15,594,680. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

