Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $446.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

