Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.31. 51,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

