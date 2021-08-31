Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The company has a market cap of $351.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

