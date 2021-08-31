Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $502.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day moving average of $486.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.