Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 977 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

