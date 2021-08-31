Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.61 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bytom has a market capitalization of $110.51 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,942,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,657,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.