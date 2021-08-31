Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

