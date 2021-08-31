Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 988,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

