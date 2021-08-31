Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Calix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $41,095,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Calix stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

