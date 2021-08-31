Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

