Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$168.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.63.

CM stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 38.4% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 516,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 143,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

